Don't panic yet: One big reason why the Sixers season isn't over
By Brennan Sims
Starting in a 2-7 hole is never ideal. If you get in a ditch like that in the Western Conference, you may as well stick your name in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes because you aren't making a substantial run. Luckily for the Philadelphia 76ers, superstar big Joel Embiid is set to make his season debut on Tuesday, and there are only two dangerous teams in the East currently.
Philly has yet to see the trio of Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid. On paper, this trio was a glove fit, with Maxey and Embiids' budding connection and George's adaptability traits. That's a force to be reckoned with—hopefully, they aren't too far out of the East race when they get healthy.
Eight teams finished over .500 in the East last year; in 2024-2025, only the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics are above that marker. Unsurprisingly, the Celtics are among the top of the East. The only surprise is that one team has gotten off to a better start, as many predict the Celtics will win back-to-back titles.
The defending champs are firing 3-pointers at a record rate, and their defense is still in the top 10. This has always been a tough matchup in the postseason for Embiid and company. Embiid has averaged 26 points and 12 boards in 15 playoff matchups with Lucky and friends, but Embiid hasn't been lucky enough to beat the Celtics. He's had his share of shortcomings and has played the Celtics without co-stars in the past—there's plenty of blame to go around for his 3-12 playoff record against the green guys. If the 76ers are fortunate enough, they can avoid this matchup when they are whole. Or maybe Embiid and company want to face them head-on and put this hellish Boston run behind them.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a rocking 12-0 start. This is the best start in franchise history and the best start to a season since the 73-9 2016 Golden State Warriors.
If you're chronically online like I am, you've seen the 2015 Atlanta Hawks comparisons with this Cavs team. The synopsis is a great regular-season team with four solid All-Stars that'll get crushed come playoff time due to inferior talent: not having that guy.
That's where this Cavs team separates itself. Donovan Mitchell is a freak athlete; his next-level burst and shot-making have always made him a handful in the playoffs. He's an established star with a signature shoe. Those Hawks teams didn't have a star like Spida.
Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley are All-Star caliber players with more upside than those Hawks All-Stars (Jeff Teague, Kyle Korver, Paul Millsap, Al Horford). The 76ers are looking north to the Cavs in the standings, but they should like their chances in the playoffs even though these Cavaliers aren't those superstar-less Atlanta Hawks.
Embiid has his way against the Mobley and Allen pairing, and he'd presumably be the best player in the series. Mitchell can take over a series like Embiid does, even more, arguably. Whoever is the best player between those two gives his team the best chance to advance. Teams always have a puncher's chance with that guy on your roster.
The Sixers have more talent than other struggling teams
Before we get to playoff matchups, Embiid has to drag them back to relevancy. The Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks, and Orlando Magic are off to sluggish starts. Some of that is due to injuries or teams going through the gelling period; regardless, those will be formidable teams by the end of the year. It won't be easy for Philly to leapfrog these teams, but the 76ers have a laughable amount of talent at full health.
The Miami Heat are seesaw contenders. When they're up, they look fantastic, but too many times, they look stuck in the mud on offense. The Milwaukee Bucks are a surprisingly awful team. Their offensive weapons outside Giannis Antetokounmpo don't compete defensively, and the players who compete are liabilities on offense. The Bucks are in a rock in a hard place, and not much can save them. Giannis and Damian Lillard are going over for 70 plus, and it has them staring at 2-8. Philly is already a little better than that, but their work is cut out for them.
Luckily, they are in a turtle race Eastern Conference. These teams will pick it up as the season continues, but Philly needs to strike while its peers struggle.