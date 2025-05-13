Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight? Latest injury update for Cavs vs. Pacers, Game 5

The Cleveland Cavaliers are listing guard Donovan Mitchell as QUESTIONABLE ahead of Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers. Mitchell injured his left ankle during halftime shootaround in Game 4 and did not return for the second half, as it was a non-contact injury.

The Cavs were already down by 41 points heading into the second half, so there was no urgency to bring Mitchell back onto the court. MRI results later revealed that he had aggravated a preexisting ankle injury, and his status will lean closer to a game-time decision heading into the win-or-go-home situation.

The Cavs desperately need Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell has been an absolute flamethrower in this series, averaging 34.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 31.8 minutes per game. Cleveland’s lone win against the Pacers came in Game 4, where Mitchell exploded for 43 points and nine rebounds on 48.3% shooting. In Game 2, he scored 48 points and tallied nine assists, but the Cavs fell to a last-second go-ahead 3-pointer from Tyrese Haliburton.

Cleveland isn’t just facing the risk of playing without their star guard; they are also one loss away from elimination. The Cavs boasted the second-best regular-season record in the NBA at 64-18, securing the top seed and earning widespread appreciation from the fans. Led by Coach of the Year Kenny Atkinson and Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley, Cleveland was a dominant force, sweeping the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs.

Unfortunately, injuries have plagued their roster throughout the postseason. Most notably, Darius Garland missed three playoff games due to a lingering foot injury. Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter were also affected, both missing Game 2 of the series due to injury.

As for Indiana, they’ve posed more of a challenge than Cleveland initially expected. Rather than relying on a single star, the Pacers have had six different players average double-digit scoring in the playoffs. Their success is rooted in team basketball — a category Cleveland excelled in all year. Whether it’s Pascal Siakam, Haliburton, or even Ben Sheppard, the Pacers are finding ways to get the job done and are now one win away from reaching their second consecutive Eastern Conference Finals.

Whether it’s a matter of bad luck or a lack of adjustments, Cleveland is hoping to keep their postseason dreams alive with a win on their home court. If Mitchell can make his way into the starting lineup, his presence might just give the team the final spark they need to save their season.