Don’t be shocked if this Spurs player is gone this summer

The San Antonio Spurs are among the league's most fascinating teams to watch this offseason. Their present and future are bright, and they still have room to improve their outlook after years of stockpiling assets.

San Antonio's promising core and top eight scorers from 2024-25, headlined by French phenom Victor Wembanyama, are under contract for next season. They also boast the Nos. 2 and 14 overall picks in this year's draft, paving the way to potentially add another pair of talented youngsters. But veteran point guard Chris Paul is slated for free agency, and his status reportedly bears watching ($).

Signs point toward Chris Paul leaving the Spurs in free agency

Per renowned NBA insider Marc Stein, "anticipation is building that Paul could be on the move again this offseason." Despite the 40-year-old serving a valuable mentorship role in his inaugural and possible lone campaign in San Antonio, a split could be on the horizon.

Nonetheless, the looming Spurs-Paul breakup has little to do with the 12-time All-Star's contributions to the franchise. It's more about the other players on the roster, and one who could be joining the club in short order.

"The reality now, though, is that San Antonio acquired De’Aaron Fox in February and just watched Stephon Castle assemble a Rookie of the Year season," Stein wrote.

Stein also mentions Rutgers standout guard Dylan Harper, who's widely considered the second-best incoming prospect of the 2025 class. As of this writing, the Spurs haven't entertained trading out of the opportunity to select him. Not only this, but San Antonio seems eager to call his name on June 25.

"Since winning the May 12 draft lottery, San Antonio has likewise attempted to convey a desire to rival teams that it intends to keep the No. 2 overall pick in next month’s draft to select Rutgers’ Dylan Harper," Stein said. Yet, even if the front office goes in a different direction, the longtime pundit suggests we've seen the last of Paul in a Spurs uniform.

"With or without Harper in the Alamo City next season, it is difficult to see how there would be room in the Spurs’ backcourt next season," Stein stated.

Between Fox, Castle and presumably Harper, the Spurs already have a bevy of on-ball creators. Figuring out how to deploy them harmoniously is challenging enough for first-year full-time head coach Mitch Johnson, who recently shed the interim label. Another mouth to feed would only further complicate matters.

Nevertheless, Paul proved he's still a capable contributor in his 20th season as a pro. He averaged 8.8 points, 7.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest and even made history in the process. "The Point God" became the first player to appear in and start all 82 games this late in their career. A remarkable feat that highlights his longevity.