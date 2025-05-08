Don’t be surprised if this Blue Jays player is gone by the MLB trade deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays have done a lot to try and revamp their roster in the last few months. They added players like Jeff Hoffman and Anthony Santander in serious "win-now" moves, while making runs at everyone from Juan Soto to Corbin Burnes to Pete Alonso.

Santander hasn't been a great addition to the team yet, but he still has the potential to slug 30 or 40 home runs. Hoffman has been solid for the Blue Jays, even though he's had a few rough outings recently.

But despite all that tinkering, the Blue Jays still don't seem to have a roster that can compete with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees in the loaded American League East. They've been able to extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but that's practically the only positive sign since Opening Day.

If this continues, it could force the front office to make some very difficult decisions during what could be a make-or-break year. If Toronto is falling out of division contention at the trade deadline, the team could look to make some major deadline moves.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

Chris Bassitt could end up traded before the MLB Trade Deadline

There are a few players on the Blue Jays' roster who could be candidates to be sold this season. Bo Bichette would make sense from a practical standpoint, but that might be a fraught proposition, and the Blue Jays have a better trade chip on their roster at the moment: Don't be surprised if the team chooses to deal righty Chris Bassitt by the trade deadline.

Bassitt, 36, is on an expiring contract, which makes him a clear trade candidate. On the season, he's made seven starts and covered 39.2 innings for the Blue Jays. In that time, he's allowed 40 hits, seven walks, 13 earned runs and struck out 43 hitters. The righty holds a sub-3.00 ERA, although that number has risen drastically over his last three starts.

Even in those three starts, Bassitt has been competitive, and he's yet to allow more than four earned runs in an appearance. Four of his seven starts have seen the veteran allow zero or one earned runs.

The Blue Jays aren't going to be forced to trade Bassitt. But they have quite a few arms in the Minors who could replace him this season. Trading the righty for a solid prospect return would likely be the best move for Toronto. Don't be surprised if Bassitt is off the roster by the trade deadline.