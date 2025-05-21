Don’t expect this Steelers Pro-Bowler back in 2026

Isaac Seumalo has been stellar as a Pittsburgh Steeler. Whereas a majority of the components along the Steelers offensive line have been a rollercoaster ride, Seumalo’s efficacy has been consistent. His name doesn’t spark as much of a visceral response as Broderick Jones or spark as many breakdowns as Zach Frazier’s pass blocking, but invisible offensive linemen are like pilots. If nobody hears their name, that means they smoothly got passengers to their destination.

Former Eagles center Jason Kelce once referred to Seumalo as the "smartest player" he's ever been around. That's saying a lot considering the maulers who have lined up on the Eagles offensive line the past decade.

This season, Seumalo became the first Pro Bowl representative on the offensive side for the Steelers since 2021. However, the 31-year-old is approaching an inflection point in 2025. The three-year $24 million contract he signed in 2023 is already entering its final year.

The Pittsburgh Steelers may not be able to afford Isaac Seumalo next season

Seumalo survived the offseason bloodletting that converted Preston Smith and Larry Ogunjobi into cap casualties. But for good reason. Unlike his fellow 30-and-up peers, around the league, Seumalo is still considered an above average replacement commodity. Pro Football Focus has repeatedly graded Seumalo as one of their top 20 pass blockers. at guard. The only setback Seumalo experienced was a pectoral injury that robbed him of a quarter of the season. He finished strong, however, the upcoming season could be his swan song season in a Steeler uniform.

While Mason McCormick holds it down at right guard and Frazier shores up the interior offensive line after distinguishing himself at center as a rookie, Seumalo is unassuming as 300 pounds gets, but more reliable and tougher to bend under pressure than a steel beam.

There’s still time to ink Seumalo to an extension this offseason, however, there's been silence on that front. Pausing until he enters restricted free agency risks opening the gates for another team flush with funds and a Super Bowl contending offense to make a lucrative offer.

General manager Omar Khan has made this season a highwire act through his disregard for free agent and rookie quarterbacks during the offseason. Additionally, offensive guard is one need the front office avoided in the NFL Draft. Making Seumalo play out his original deal without a succession plan in place is an even riskier gamble than forking over new money

Seumalo’s designated successor could be a downer. Seumalo is advancing in his years compared to the neophytes sprouting along their offensive line. However, the 31-year-old left guard shows no sign of decline suiting up at a position that relies less on the quick-twitch muscles that filters skill-position players out of the league so quickly. It’s too soon to tell if the Steelers will re-sign Seumalo, or use him as trade bait. However, an old adage fits here. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Ensuring Seumalo returns to Pittsburgh next season is the smart play here.