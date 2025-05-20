Don’t expect this longtime Chicago Bears playmaker back in 2026

Ben Johnson could very well turn the Chicago Bears offense into a primary 12 personnel set to accommodate a surplus of tight ends. Along with Colston Loveland, who was drafted a few weeks ago, the Bears still have longtime tight end Cole Kmet. This is an important season for him.

He has to find his niche with a new offensive system and scheme, one that doesn’t necessarily play to his strengths. This season, he’ll have to prove he has some value or he won’t be back in the Windy City. Johnson already has his replacement ready. For now, nostalgia is keeping Kmet around, but that may not be enough.

The biggest challenge for Kmet is to stand out to a coaching staff that has already turned to his replacement. It’s not impossible and to his benefit, Johnson is his coach. The way Johnson had the Detroit Lions offense cooking, Kmet should be fired up about a chance to make an impact because the opportunities will be there.

Is Cole Kmet already out the door, even if he has a breakout year under new coach Ben Johnson?

Kmet could stick around Chicago for another season if he does have a breakout year, but will that actually be enough? If the coaching staff has already selected his replacement, it’s clear he’s on borrowed time.

Back in 2023, he signed an extension worth $50 million over four years. The Bears don’t seem interested in keeping him for the duration of his contract and with a potential out after this season, it seems more likely he’s gone.

If he does end up sticking around Chicago after this season, his base salary the next two seasons is $8.9 million. It just doesn’t make sense to keep him around if they aren’t going to play him when they can free up that space for additional signings.

Kmet has just one season with over 700 receiving yards. It feels forced to keep him around if Loveland ends up becoming the primary tight end. I expect the Bears to probably let Kmet go after this season or even look to trade him if he does start to produce at a high level.

If Johnson and his staff believed in Kmet, they wouldn't have drafted Loveland; that's why this feels like his last season in Chicago. Johnson knows what type of tight end he wanted and Kmet doesn't quite fit that mold; Loveland does.

Kmet hasn't had a bad career in Chicago, but all good things must come to an end. For Kmet, that means his time as a Bear is dwindling.