Donte DiVincenzo jaws at Knicks HC Tom Thibodeau in preseason return to MSG
Despite it being a warm-up preseason game, Donte DiVincenzo decided to spice things up by starting a beef with the New York Knicks coaching staff while shooting free-throws in the middle of the game.
As noted by Hoop Central, the guard yelled "that's what happens when they let you run the show" in the direction of the Knicks coaching staff.
The guard was a feature role player of the Knicks roster last season before being traded as he averaged 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game on 44 percent from the floor. The former Knick was able to space the floor extremely well, averaging 44 percent from three last season.
DiVincenzo was previously rumored to be upset with his former franchise with reports circling that the veteran wanted a trade from the Knicks. He was reportedly unhappy with having to come off the bench. DiVincenzo denied these reports in his scheduled meeting with reporters before the game.
The entire situation became a lot less clear after the game as the guard jawed at Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson while the two teams headed to their respective locker rooms after the game.
The action continued with DiVincenzo saying what appeared to be sparing words between him and Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson.
Of course, it's really unclear what exactly went down between the two sides this offseason. Still, it's likely that something occurred with the guard likely feeling slighted enough to be unhappy in his situation with the Knicks.
Here is how DiVincenzo explained it:
Whether this incident will just be a forgotten moment or a sign of things to come is unknown but it's clear that DiVincenzo is upset with the way that Knicks management handled his situation.