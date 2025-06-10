Dorian Finney-Smith contract prediction: Will Lakers be able to retain DFS?

The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for one of the most pivotal offseasons in franchise history. LeBron James could be entering what may be his final NBA season. Luka Dončić is preparing for his first full campaign in Crypto.com Arena. And perhaps most quietly, the front office has begun its search for a legitimate starting center.

While all signs point to LeBron opting in to his $52 million contract for 2025–26, there’s another player with a significant decision to make:

Dorian Finney-Smith.

The 32-year-old forward holds a $15.3 million player option, and his decision to opt in or test free agency could have ripple effects across the entire Lakers offseason.

Dorian Finney-Smith was a crucial addition for the Lakers

Finney-Smith began the 2024–25 season with the Brooklyn Nets, playing 20 games before being dealt to Los Angeles as part of the D’Angelo Russell trade. The Lakers believed they were filling a long-standing hole — a versatile 3-and-D forward who could space the floor and defend opposing wings.

With Jarred Vanderbilt sidelined for half the season, Finney-Smith stepped into an important role. Over 43 games (20 starts), he averaged 7.9 points and 3.6 rebounds on 44.2% shooting from the field and an impressive 39.8 percent from deep.

While his numbers dipped compared to his early-season production in Brooklyn, the Lakers saw enough flashes to believe in his upside — especially within a more defined role.

The Lakers have a financial dilemma

Now comes the hard part: convincing Finney-Smith to stay on his current deal.

If he opts out, the Lakers will have approximately $11.6 million in cap space, with $19.7 million available before hitting the dreaded second apron. If he opts in, the Lakers will sit closer to $16.2 million under that line.

Here’s the catch: If Finney-Smith does opt out and the Lakers attempt to re-sign him, expect that number to climb north of $18 million per year. That’s the market value for a player expected to start at power forward and contribute on both ends of the floor.

The Lakers may value Finney-Smith — but the real question is whether they can afford him.

Do the Lakers have bigger needs that require bigger moves?

This isn’t a knock on Finney-Smith’s potential impact, but more about roster construction and priorities.

Despite finishing with the third seed in the West, the Lakers lacked a true identity at center. With Jaxson Hayes unable to seize the starting role, the front office knows it must invest in a proven big man.

Targets like Jonas Valančiūnas, Nikola Vučević, and Naz Reid have all been linked to Los Angeles. But in order to make any of those names a reality, the team will need financial flexibility — something that re-signing Finney-Smith at a higher number could compromise.

That puts the Lakers in a bind. Do they retain a valuable two-way forward at a premium price, or pivot to use those funds to solidify the frontcourt?

In a twist few fans would’ve predicted six months ago, the trajectory of the 2025–26 Lakers may rest in the hands of Dorian Finney-Smith.

Opting in gives Los Angeles breathing room to chase a starting center. Opting out — and returning on a bigger deal — tightens the cap and forces more creative maneuvering from the front office.

This offseason may revolve around superstars and blockbuster trades, but don’t overlook the importance of one quiet, veteran forward.



The Lakers' next chapter could hinge on his choice.