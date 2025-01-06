5 Jaguars replacements for Doug Pederson that Trent Baalke cannot even ruin
By John Buhler
Pour one out for Duval Doug. Okay, not really, but Doug Pederson is now out of a job. After three seasons leading the Jacksonville Jaguars, the architect of the Philly Special in Super Bowl 52 needs to find a new place to work, or just hang up the visor altogether. Jacksonville was the fifth team to fire its head coach this season, joining the New York Jets, New Orleans, Chicago and New England.
Of the five head-coaching vacancies in the early part of Black Monday, there is an argument to be made that Jacksonville might be one of the better openings. The Jaguars have talent on their football team. Their problem was no continuity on defense. More importantly, owner Shahid Khan's decision to keep his much-reviled general manager in Trent Baalke around makes this job far less attractive.
Admittedly, I am not the biggest Baalke critic known to mankind. He is okay. Baalke has shown a knack for drafting good players both in Jacksonville and in San Francisco before that. My biggest concern is his reputation precedes himself. He is notoriously hard to work with, which is why easy-going Pederson should have been a slam-dunk hire until it was not. Who could possibly work with Baalke?
Here are five head-coaching candidates I think have a decent shot of making it work in Jacksonville.
5. Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson
The more I think about it, the less likely I think Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is going to take an NFL head-coaching job this offseason. The only place I would definitely leave Detroit for would be for the Cincinnati Bengals if that job were to open up. I would venture to guess his Lions colleague Aaron Glenn is more likely to get a head-coaching job, especially with the Jets or Saints.
That being said, Johnson is a quarterback guru. He helped revitalize Jared Goff's career in Detroit. What is to say he cannot do the same with another former No. 1 overall pick in Trevor Lawrence? I think the Baalke component may make Johnson a bit too reticent of taking the Jaguars job, but it is still a far better job than the one he supposedly coveted previously in the Chicago Bears position.
Johnson will be an NFL head coach one day, but I am not certain that the Jaguars are the right fit.
4. Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian
If Steve Sarkisian should leave the college game behind, I think the Jaguars would be a post he would seriously consider leaving Texas for. I know that sounds insane, to leave a college football blue-blood for one of the worst franchises in the NFL. Then again, there are only 32 of these. Given all that Sarkisian has had to overcome personally and professionally, the Jaguars gig would not terrify him.
For some reason, I think he would work well with Baalke, as they have been persona non grata at various points in their football careers. Jacksonville is a small market job with relatively low expectations. Given that Sarkisian has worked at places like Texas, Alabama, USC, Washington and the Atlanta Falcons previously, he could be ready for whatever this AFC South job may throw his way.
At the end of the day, I struggle seeing Sarkisian leave Texas willingly for an NFL job like Jacksonville.
3. Cleveland Browns coaching and personnel consultant Mike Vrabel
Without question, the best head-coaching candidate out there has to be Mike Vrabel. The former head coach of the Tennessee Titans served as a coaching and personnel consultant on Kevin Stefanksi's Cleveland Browns staff this past year. That team may have gone 3-14, but Browns owner Jimmy Haslam made the right call to retain Stefanski, as well as their general manager, Andrew Berry.
Because Vrabel won prolifically in the AFC South coaching Jacksonville's arch rival, he should have enough working intel in how to dominate in the division. Prior to taking over in Nashville, he served on Bill O'Brien's staff in Houston. Vrabel is the only head-coaching candidate in this cycle who could work anywhere. I think he wants the New England job, but I could be wrong. He may want Jacksonville.
Vrabel would be a fantastic hire for the Jaguars, but I have a feeling they are not his first choice.
2. Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores
Low key, this might actually be the perfect hire for the Jaguars. Baalke or not, Brian Flores cannot be picky when it comes to being an NFL head coach again, especially after how poorly it ended for him with the Miami Dolphins. After suing the league and bouncing around a bit, he has reinvented himself as a fantastic defensive coordinator on the Minnesota Vikings staff. He feels perfect for the Jaguars.
What ruined Jacksonville was how pitiful the Jaguars' defense was over the last year and change. This was a playoff team in year one under Pederson. Now look at them... Flores is one of the best defensive minds in the NFL today. Beggars cannot be choosers, so I would venture to guess if he was offered the Jaguars job, he would take it. Nothing is going to slow him down, not even Baalke balking.
There is one other head-coaching candidate that I think could make it work more than even Flores.
1. Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken
Now is the time for Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken to strike while the iron is hot. Monken is in his second season leading the Ravens offense. Lamar Jackson is flourishing under his guidance. With him getting up there in age, Monken needs to take advantage of his coaching stock being at an all-time high. It is higher than what it even was when he was working at Georgia.
There were three jobs that I thought could have been good fits for Monken throughout the regular season. That would be Chicago, Cleveland and Jacksonville. The Browns are going steady with Kevin Stefanski, so that one is crossed off. I also think he could be a fit in New Orleans. With his offensive background and previous head-coaching experience at Southern Miss, I like Monken's chances here.
If two more head-coaching opportunities open up, then I am confident Monken will be getting one.