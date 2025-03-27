Drake Baldwin's Welcome to the Majors moment is still a great sign for Braves fans

The Atlanta Braves opened the 2025 MLB season against a familiar foe: the San Diego Padres, who sent Atlanta packing in the NL Wild Card Series a few short months ago.

It was been a competitive, back-and-forth affair, and while the Braves bullpen eventually gave up the game late, Atlanta's offense at least looked more like the titanic force of 2023 than whatever we saw last season. Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley both went deep. Albies almost knocked his second HR, but was robbed at the left-field wall.

Then, with a single out in the top of the sixth inning, rookie catcher Drake Baldwin stepped up to the plate. Batting seventh in place of the injured Sean Murphy, Baldwin struck out and walked in his first two at-bats. In this third trip to the plate, however, Baldwin gave Braves fans a true taste of his immense ceiling.

Baldwin worked the count against lefty Yukei Matsui, then roped an absolute tank to straightaway centerfield. He was feet — and one Jackson Merrill snag — away from his first MLB hit and home run.

It will go down as a routine flyout in the box score, but Baldwin's exit velocity (103.7 MPH) and expected batting average (.810) on that swing are bound to get Atlanta fans exicted. Not to mention the impressive plate discipline and vision he showcased against a talented southpaw.

Drake Baldwin looks the part of Braves starting catcher on Opening Day

This is part of the big-league experience. The pitchers are better, the gloves are better. Baldwin will need to earn every hit and every base. Merrill is one of MLB's best centerfielders and it's not shocking to see him reel in a difficult catch on the warning track.

Still, how can Braves fans not feel great about what Baldwin has shown so far? Even before his first official MLB hit: He's patient at the plate, with a picturesque swing and the composure of a veteran many years his elder, and he also called a great five-inning stretch for Chris Sale, helping Atlanta's ace out of a couple jams against an explosive Padres offense.

Atlanta's outlook at the catcher spot remains ... complicated. Murphy is an All-Star and he's under contract a few more years, so the Braves aren't really in a position to move on. Baldwin, however, is their No. 1 prospect, and he keeps on producing quality ABs and strong moments behind the plate. If the 23-year-old is ready for the MLB level, it benefits the Braves to invest fully in a budding star. Murphy's bat went ice-cold amid injuries in 2024, so his status in the organization is waning, even with an elite mitt behind home plate.

We shall see how the campaign unfolds for Baldwin, but if he keeps forcing pitchers into losing counts and consistently roping it off of righties and lefties, Atlanta will have a tough time going back to Murphy. It could end up as more than a platoon. Baldwin has the goods, it would seem.