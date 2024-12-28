Drake Maye exits Patriots' Week 17 matchup with head injury: Everything to know
By Scott Rogust
The New England Patriots' 2024 season may be viewed as a disaster, but if there was one takeaway, it was that Drake Maye looks like the real deal. The Patriots selected Maye with the third overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, and he looks exactly like the hyped-up signal caller from North Carolina. All fans could hope for was Maye exiting this season unscathed, while the Patriots front office puts better players around him.
On Saturday, Patriots fans had the chance to watch Maye take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. However, Maye's time on the field was cut short.
Early in the first quarter, Maye was spotted heading into the Patriots' blue medical tent after taking a hit to the head by Chargers cornerback Cam Hart while scrambling. Eventually, Maye was spotted leaving the medical tent and heading towards the locker room.
With that, Jacoby Brissett entered the game in relief. So, what's going on with Maye.
Drake Maye questionable to return in Week 17 due to head injury
The Patriots initially announced that Maye was questionable to return due to a head injury.
The NFL Network broadcast pointed out that when Maye departed from the medical tent towards the locker room, he didn't have his helmet on hand. With that, he is currently getting further evaluation before making a decision about whether or not Maye could return.
After Brissett orchestrated a three-and-out, Maye was spotted back on the sidelines, wearing his helmet.
Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo revealed to NFL Network sideline reporter Steve Wyche that Maye has been cleared to return. So crisis averted for the Patriots, as they look to win their final two games of the season, including playing spoiler against the Chargers.