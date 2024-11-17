Drake Maye could hurt his Patriots future if steady rise continues
By Kinnu Singh
In an otherwise lost season for the New England Patriots, rookie quarterback Drake Maye has provided fans with hope for a brighter future.
The North Carolina product was projected to be a raw prospect with limitless potential when the Patriots selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. New England wisely began the season with veteran journeyman quarterback Jacoby Brissett as the starter, but Maye has shown glimmers of promise since stepping in as the starter.
Although Maye still needs to improve some mechanical issues and his sloppy footwork, he has displayed incredible leadership and an ability to create beyond the structure of the play. Maye’s success has been hampered by an otherwise underwhelming roster, but he has still been able to improve the offense enough to generate a few wins.
As the Patriots enter Week 11 with a 3-7 record, they are at the crossroads of a dilemma. Should they continue hoping for victory despite having no hope of a playoff berth, or should they prefer to punt the remaining games in favor of a higher draft pick?
Drake Maye’s success threatens Patriots’ chance to draft Travis Hunter
The decision is further complicated by the potential opportunity to draft Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter. The do-it-all athlete has been reminiscent of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, who is currently serving as his head coach. Hunter has excelled as both a wide receiver and a cornerback, and he will likely win the Heisman Trophy and become a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
It may seem like a no-brainer decision to provide Maye with a generational talent, but there are plenty of reasons to avoid that approach. New England has already had difficulty attracting free agents to Foxborough, Mass., and losing more games certainly won’t help their cause. If they can show the ability to win, they might be able to attract the veteran talent they desperately need.
Wins would also help Maye’s development and confidence far more than losses. Ultimately, that is more vital to future success than any prospect in the draft.
There’s an element of disrespect that comes along with intentionally losing games as well. Coaches and players pour countless hours into preparation for the limited amount of time they have in the league. Some players are even fighting to retain their jobs, and a poor season would hurt them financially in their next contract negotiation. It’s difficult to ask players to make that sacrifice for a potential prospect who may or may not pan out.
Even if players vehemently stand against intentionally losing games, it’s become evident that owners have demanded it from their coaches in the past. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit in federal court that accused team owner Stephen Ross of offering to pay him $100,000 for every loss during the 2019 season. According to Flores, the team wanted to “tank” for the top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The league office investigated the matter and announced that "on a number of occasions during the 2019 season, Mr. Ross expressed his belief that the Dolphins' position in the upcoming 2020 draft should take priority over the team's win-loss record."
It’s also been widely believed the Indianapolis Colts front office set the team up to fail during the “Suck for Luck” campaign in 2012.
Regardless, it may be best for the Patriots to play the season out and let the chips fall where they may. After all, there are plenty of other holes to address on the team — particularly across the offensive line.
Although it’s not the most exciting first-round pick, a dominant offensive tackle could make the difference between success and failure. New England doesn’t have to look too far back to find a cautionary tale. The Cincinnati Bengals selected wideout Ja’Marr Chase instead of offensive tackle Penei Sewell in the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite Chase’s talent, it’s hard to imagine the Detroit Lions would be willing to trade Sewell for Chase at this point.