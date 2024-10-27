Did Jets get away with a dirty hit to injure Patriots rookie Drake Maye? Not so easy
By Mark Powell
The New England Patriots looked to spoil the New York Jets day on Sunday. New England's eyes are on tomorrow, as rookie Drake Maye took over for veteran Jacoby Brissett a few weeks ago. Maye has played surprisingly well thus far, with little evidence he's the developmental project many pundits tabbed him as before the NFL Draft.
However, Maye's impressive start came to a screeching halt against the Jets. While scrambling, Maye took a hit to the head when he dove forward. It's a learning process for most young NFL quarterbacks – defenders will hit you if you're in the field of play.
The hit on Maye came from behind, rather than on the forward end of his slide. Nonetheless, it's tough to ask the Jets defender, who is simply trying to make a play, to alter his angle on said tackle.
Did New York Jets get away with a dirty hit against Drake Maye?
Given the state of the modern NFL – where nearly every helmet-to-helmet hit on a quarterback is flagged, regardless of whether they are running – it's surprising that the Jets weren't called for a penalty. No, the NFL isn't rigged by any means, but Maye is a potent signal-caller and a key part of the league's future in a large market with New England. The officials have every incentive to protect him, and have been trigger-happy on flags this season.
Patriots QB depth chart: When will Drake Maye return from injury?
Maye has been ruled out of the Patriots Week 8 contest with a concussion. New England will not be a playoff team this season, so they have little reason to rush him back. Maye must clear concussion protocol before he can return to action, and that can take upwards to two weeks depending on the severity of the injury.
Player
Position
Jacoby Brissett
QB1
Joe Milton (OUT)
QB2
Drake Maye (OUT)
QB3
Until then, expect to see a lot of Brissett. The veteran passer remains one of the best backups in the league, and is a professional Maye can learn from, whether he is cleared for action or not.