Poor Drake Maye loses out on another wide receiver target as Patriots strike out

Wide receivers are coming off the board quickly as we begin the "legal tampering period," though none are taking their talents to Foxborough. The New England Patriots have been searching for a No. 1 target to pair with rising second-year quarterback Drake Maye -- to no avail. And now, they missed out on another potential option who's no longer in play: Chris Godwin.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Godwin has agreed to a three-year, $66 million contract extension to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The deal includes $44 million in guaranteed money, keeping the star slot man with the only franchise he's ever known through 2027.

New England Patriots can't catch a break in NFL free agency

If you're the Patriots, this stings -- for more reasons than one. Not only is Godwin an ideal pass-catcher for a young signal-caller like Maye, but he also was heavily linked to New England. Moreover, the one-time Pro Bowler reportedly left a sizable chunk of money on the table to stay with the Buccaneers, suggesting money wasn't a factor.