Drake Maye's only target hints at looming Patriots exit ahead of trade deadline
By Lior Lampert
Days ago, New England Patriots rookie wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk boldly (or arrogantly) declared he has the "best hands in the league." However, he didn't do much to support his case in Week 7. Instead, his brutal showing only hurt his argument.
Polk caught zero of the three targets thrown his way in New England's 32-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars across the pond. Ironically, he was unable to corral a contested catch. While it wasn't considered a drop, the ball was in his mitts.
Later in the contest, Polk slipped and fell on what would've been an easy two-point conversion attempt. Overall, it was a rough day at the office for the 22-year-old, who took to social media afterward to express his frustration.
As you can see, Polk made a cryptic Instagram that has since been deleted. The black screen, ellipsis and peace sign are ominous signs that he may not be happy with his current situation in New England. Is the 2024 second-round pick foreshadowing his desire to change sceneries only seven games into his NFL career?
Considering the draft capital the Pats invested in Polk, it's hard to see them parting ways with him. Nonetheless, with the league's Nov. 5 trade deadline rapidly approaching, it's worth pondering the possibility of New England re-routing the former Washington Husky.
Through his first seven outings as a pro, Polk has 10 receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown on 26 targets. His struggles thus far have been well-chronicled, garnering the attention of Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo -- in a bad way.
Regardless of how bad it's been, New England shipping Polk elsewhere feels like a premature, hasty decision. He was a highly touted prospect that the team selected to be fellow rookie quarterback Drake Maye's long-term running mate. Unless this is his way of formally requesting to get moved, the Patriots will likely see the experiment through (for at least this season).