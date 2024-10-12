Drake Maye won't have much help in first Patriots start with latest injury update
By Quinn Everts
Godspeed, rookie. In his first career start this weekend, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and the offense will be without its top weapon, as running back Rhamondre Stevenson will miss the game with a foot injury, according to ESPN. Stevenson didn't practice at all this week, so his designation doesn't come as a huge surprise. Instead of Stevenson, the Patriots will start Antonio Gibson at running back versus Houston.
Losing your starting running back is never good, and it's especially hurtful when your quarterback is starting his first NFL game. But if there's at least a semblance of a silver lining here, it's that Antonio Gibson is a great pass-catching back in his own right and will still provide Maye with a short-range target, which is always a good thing for rookie quarterbacks. Having that drop-off option can build confidence for Maye if nothing opens up down the field, and so far this season for New England, nothing has opened up down the field.
So far in 2024, Gibson has rushed 35 times for 207 yards, and caught eight passes for 86 yards. The best season of Gibson's career came in 2021, when he rushed for 1037 yards and caught 42 passes for 294 yards. He's caught over 35 passes in each of his four seasons in the NFL.
Drake Maye faces a tough task in Week 6
Not only will the rookie quarterback be missing an important weapon this weekend, he also has to stand in the pocket against one of the most aggressive front sevens in the NFL. Houston pressures opposing quarterbacks more than any other team in the league, and ten different Texans players have recorded a sack so far.
Maye will also be throwing to one of the thinnest receiving corps in the league. Not one of New England's pass-catchers ranks in the top 60 for receiving yards this year, and the team's top target — Hunter Henry — is a tight end. Perhaps Maye develops chemistry with one or two of New England's young wideouts, as rookie quarterbacks often do. But Maye will likely have to make some things happen himself as the Pats receivers have had trouble creating separation so far in 2024.
With Maye and New Orleans rookie Spencer Rattler both starting their first career games this weekend, there will be five rookies starting across the NFL. As it stands, Maye likely has the hardest assignment out of all of them.