Draymond Green appears to apologize for socking Jordan Poole, just about a year too late
The Golden State Warriors and Jordan Poole added another layer of intrigue to their complicated history last night, as the Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 122-114. Despite the loss, Poole shined, delivering a season-best performance with 38 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds. However, it was his postgame comments that stirred up the most conversation.
“I love most of those guys over there,” Poole said when asked about facing his former team. While he didn’t name names, many interpreted the statement as a subtle shot at Draymond Green, whose infamous practice altercation with Poole led to the guard’s eventual trade to Washington.
Green, never one to shy away from controversy, responded on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “I really am sorry.” Though the tweet didn’t elaborate, fans were quick to connect it to the practice incident in which Green punched Poole—a moment that fractured their relationship and, arguably, the Warriors' chemistry.
Jordan Poole is developing in Washington, despite lack of team success
The Warriors traded Poole last offseason as part of their efforts to retool the roster, opting to bring in veteran Chris Paul. However, the move hasn’t yielded the desired results, with Golden State struggling to find consistency. Meanwhile, Poole has flourished individually in Washington, averaging 21.9 points, 1.5 steals and shooting 40.7 percent from beyond the arc.
While Poole's offensive numbers highlight his potential as a cornerstone for the Wizards, the team’s abysmal 6-34 record underscores the uphill battle he faces in leading the franchise back to relevance. For now, his growth as a player — evidenced by games like last night — offers hope for the Wizards' future, even if postseason aspirations seem far off.
The tension between Poole and Green remains a fascinating subplot as both players navigate very different paths. For Poole, his performance against his former team might symbolize the start of a redemption arc, one that could eventually bring him back into postseason contention.