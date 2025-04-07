Draymond Green is becoming the clear DPOY leader, but does he deserve it? 

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is often regarded as one of the league's smartest and most formidable defensive players.

Over the years, he has built a Hall of Fame-worthy career, primarily thanks to his impact and exceptional defensive abilities, anchoring a defense that has four championships.

This season, he finds himself in the running for the Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award, particularly after the Warrior's turnaround followed a relatively slow start. He has definitely put together a solid case.

However, the question remains: has Green done enough to win a second DPOY award in his career?

Does Draymond Green have what it takes to win DPOY?

Green has been very vocal about winning the award and feels confident.

"Give 'em young guys their credit. What they're doing is amazing. I think this is one of the last, best chances I'll have [to win DPOY]," Green told ESPN's Malika Andrews.

He added,"I think I've put together a good case. I got another six or seven games to continue to make that case. But whatever happens, I think I should win it."

For what it's worth, Green is having another stellar defensive season. He is averaging 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals along with 1.0 blocks per game. These stats are impressive for a player whose defensive presence has been felt on all ends of the floor.

His impact has been a significant reason for the Warriors turnaround this season. Since the trade deadline, the Warriors have been among the best teams in the NBA. Green has been able to turn it up a notch, taking home the Defensive Player of the Month for March.

When Green is on the floor, the Warrior's defense takes another jump. However, this year's competition for the award is fierce.

Draymond Green is worthy of DPOY, but so are other NBA stars

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, Atlanta Hawks forward Dyson Daniels, and Thunder swingman Lu Dort are all heavy favorites to take home the award. Victor Wembanyama was a clear favorite before his injury opened up the race.

All have a solid claim to the award, maybe more of a case than Green. Daniels is leading the league in steals, while Dort and Mobley are the defensive anchors to two of the top teams in the league.

Green won DPOY during the 2016-17 season; he finished as runner-up in 2015 and 2016, which saw Kawhi Leonard take home the prize. Given his age at 35 years old, this season may be his last chance to win it again.