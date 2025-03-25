Draymond Green gets brutally honest with Warriors after loss they couldn’t afford

Draymond Green has long been regarded as the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors.

The 13-year pro has been a consistent rock for the Warriors, emerging as a pivotal player during their dynasty years, and has continued to leave his mark on the team.

Recently, Green shared his frustration following a disappointing 124-115 loss on the road to the Atlanta Hawks.

"Bad loss," Green told the media. "When you're in a position we're in, we've got a chance to compete for something. Eleven games left with everything to play for, you shouldn't have a loss like this. Too much on the line. Got to win the games you're supposed to win. Obviously, Steph's out. Still a game we should win. So, it's a terrible loss."

Warriors hope to stay out of the Play-In

Saturday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks couldn't have come at a worse time for the Warriors. Every game they play from now on has significant postseason implications, and a loss could set them back from their goal of staying out of the NBA Play-In.

At 41-30, the Warriors are currently clinging to the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. Despite the tough loss, they have found some success during this late stretch of the season, especially at the NBA Trade Deadline.

Since acquiring Jimmy Butler, the Warriors have gone 16-4. They currently hold a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Clippers, who, at 40-31, are also looking to move up the standings.

With 11 games remaining during the regular season, the Warriors are between a rock and a hard place. They will try to bounce back when they take on the Miami Heat Tuesday night, featuring Jimmy Butler's first game back in Miami.