New year, same Draymond: Warriors star draws Grizzlies ire after tripping Zach Edey
Whenever there's a moment that Draymond Green could do something shady, it has to stare at the Golden State Warriors star like the Green Goblin mask sitting in the corner. He just can't help himself or resist the temptation for whatever reason.
Case in point was Friday night as the Warriors faced off with the Memphis Grizzlies in Group Play of the NBA Cup. After Green was tripped up himself trying to drive on the defense and ultimately fell into the lane while committing a turnover, the Golden State veteran landed at the feet of Grizzlies rookie big Zach Edey.
You can guess what happened next.
In no way is being on the ground and grabbing at an opposing player's legs a basketball play. It's dirty, and there's no question about it. More pressingly, though, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins made sure to let everyone know that Green's antics were anything but okay.
Grizzlies call out Draymond Green for another dirty play
Following the 123-118 win for the Warriors, Jenkins was asked about Edey's performance. And while he was complimentary of the Purdue legend, he didn't hesitate to take aim at Green and the officials for how things transpired on that potential transition opportunity, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.
"There was that one play, we were about to start the break and he's been playing really hard to try to outlet, and Draymond grabs his leg and pulls him down and it doesn't get reviewed," Jenkins said. "So I know there's a code in this league, and I don't understand how that wasn't reviewed. Very disappointing."
Edey chimed in himself later, saying that Green's action in that moment "definitely wasn't a basketball play."
Green's on-court transgressions date back almost a decade at this point. Whether it was stomping on Domantas Sabonis, getting into it with Anthony Davis, trying to kick Herb Jones or a litany of other instances, this isn't new territory for the Warriors star. Just last season, he was suspended for 12 games for hitting Jusuf Nurkic, which is also far from his first suspension.
It remains to be seen if, despite it not being reviewed during the game, whether or not there will be any punishment from Adam Silver and the NBA after this latest incident. However, Warriors guard Marcus Smart took exception to the Grizzlies taking exception, noting that Green was elbowed during the game but that play was also not reviewed.
Sure, that's a decent point. But it doesn't take into account the exhaustive (both in length and mental effect) history of Green's actions. So we'll wait and see if anything comes of this other than more bad blood. Given the Warriors star's history, though, it's hard to think we won't hear something.