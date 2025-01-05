Grade the call: Every angle of Draymond Green flagrant foul on Zach Edey
Last night added yet another chapter to the growing rivalry between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies, a feud that has stretched across regular-season clashes and intense postseason matchups. Known for their fiery competitiveness, the two teams didn’t disappoint, with Draymond Green and Zach Edey once again finding themselves at the center of controversy.
The altercation occurred during the opening seconds of the fourth quarter, leading to a flagrant foul penalty one being assessed to Green. But was the call justified?
Breaking Down the Incident
At the 11:27 mark of the fourth quarter, the Warriors held a slim four-point lead in what had been a tightly contested game. Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia missed a turnaround jumper, but the towering Zach Edey used his length to grab the offensive rebound over Draymond Green. As Edey attempted to put the ball back up, Green swung his arm over Edey’s shoulder, making contact and drawing a foul.
The situation escalated when Green wrapped his other arm around Edey’s side, physically moving him despite Edey no longer having possession of the ball. This led to some mild shoving between the two players, prompting the referees to review the play.
After consulting the replay center, referee Gediminas Petraitis announced the ruling:
"After review, the play on the floor has been upgraded to a flagrant foul penalty one. There was wind-up and impact around the shoulder area, and the contact was deemed to be unnecessary. There was nothing unsportsmanlike or unnecessary after the play, and there are no technical fouls as a result of that."
Grade the Call: A-
The referee's explanation and subsequent decision were fair. The contact by Green involved clear wind-up and unnecessary force, both criteria for a flagrant foul. Given Green’s history of overly physical plays, he was fortunate the incident didn’t result in an ejection.
Green’s reputation as an aggressive enforcer doesn’t help his case with officials, as his physical style often blurs the line between hard-nosed basketball and excessive force. His previous run-ins with Edey, including an altercation earlier this season, only add to the perception that Green’s intensity sometimes crosses the line.
While the Warriors secured a 121-113 victory, Draymond Green’s actions remain a talking point. His physicality is both a strength and a liability — capable of energizing his team but also risking costly penalties in critical moments.
Green’s ability to strike a balance between his rugged playstyle and the evolving standards of modern basketball will be crucial for the Warriors as they aim for another deep playoff run. While his tenacity has been a cornerstone of Golden State’s success, unnecessary fouls like this one could become the difference between winning and losing in high-stakes games.
As for the Warriors-Grizzlies rivalry, this latest installment only adds more fuel to the fire. With both teams refusing to back down, fans can expect more fireworks the next time these two meet on the court.