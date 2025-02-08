Draymond Green had the most Draymond Green response possible to KD rejecting the Warriors
By Brennan Sims
The Kevin Durant era in Golden State put the league on hold for a few years. Teams outside the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers were compelled to wait the era out as they appeared to be an unbeatable juggernaut. The glory lasted briefly as Kevin Durant left in the summer of 2019. Draymond Green was one of the key fixtures in getting KD there and in his departure.
The Warriors made a concerted push to try and bring Kevin Durant back at the trade deadline and the barrier, reportedly, was that Durant said no. Unsurprisingly, Draymond Green had some feelings.
This is Green responding in typical Green fashion. He told the world about Durant's importance to the Warriors long ago. If this unnecessary shouting match never occurs, part of me believes there is a chance Durant resigns with the Warriors in the summer of 2019.
Draymond Green and Kevin Durant have a complicated history
Green wouldn't be in his position without his brash confidence. That's what makes him Draymond Green. He will speak his mind whenever he sees fit, even if the consequences of his words or actions cost the Warriors in the long run. He's the mean-screening, versatile defending, small ball playmaking heartbeat of everything good about Golden State post-the We Belive team. Green arguably was the second most important player of the Warriors dynasty behind Steph Curry. These facts ring true but don't change that his actions have seemingly run great players out of the Bay.
Kevin Durant might've been on his way out the door during the 2019 season to begin with. He hadn't signed an extension and was reportedly distant. Even if that's the case, screaming the things Green was screaming at a player of Durant's caliber will never go over well. Durant just wanted the ball to make a player like the star he is, but it was deeper than that for Green.
The punch heard around the world still comes up because Green insists on talking about it. He can regret that decision, but Jordan Poole isn't obligated to get over it. Poole hasn't made many public references to that incident, either. That intensity pays Draymond Green, but it comes back to bite him in certain situations. It wasn't the best decision to lay out a little brother. The Warriors essentially chose Green over Poole when they dealt Poole to the Wizards two years ago, crushing the second timeline of their dynasty.
Green says it doesn't affect him at all that KD declined a return to the Warriors, but that would've clearly made them a better team. Jimmy Butler ultimately does, too, but not to the degree Durant has shown.
Maybe KD doesn't want to play with Draymond again, or perhaps he doesn't want to be the only one facing criticism if he returns to the franchise (though he'd be seen as a savior this time around). We'll never know why he declined that trade going through until he tells us, but the addition of KD would've made Greens' life easier. If he's still in the championship business, not landing KD at the deadline did affect his life.