Drew Brees gives heartfelt tribute to retiring Saints legend

Prolific signal-caller Drew Brees was a second-round pick by the Chargers in 2001. He was a free-agent choice by the New Orleans Saints in 2006. He spent 15 seasons in the Big Easy, and his career passing numbers in terms of attempts, completions, passing yards, and touchdown passes are second only to Tom Brady in NFL history.

In 2013, the Saints used a third-round pick on Arkansas-Pine Bluff offensive lineman Terron Armstead. He was Brees’ primary left tackle for eight seasons before the 20-year quarterback retired following the 2020 season. Armstead played one more year in New Orleans before moving onto the Miami Dolphins in 2022.

Drew Brees had plenty of praise for his former teammate

This week, Armstead announced his retirement from the NFL after a dozen seasons—the last three in South Florida. Meanwhile, Brees took some time to talk about the standout performer and his impact.

Drew Brees giving a tribute to the leader Terron Armstead was for the Saints pic.twitter.com/magL2gtK8m — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) April 6, 2025

Health was always an issue for the talented blocker as he never played a full season. He missed 13 regular-season games with the Dolphins the last three years—although he was a starter in the playoff losses to the Bills (2022) and Chiefs (2023).

Armstead was a five-time Pro Bowler, three times with New Orleans and twice with Miami. His retirement was hardly a big surprise, and he reworked his contract back in late February to aid the Dolphins in terms of the salary cap. It was yet another way he showed leadership when it came to his team.

Still, not having the savvy veteran performer, who played and started 15 games for Mike McDaniel’s club this past season and was the fourth-rated tackle in the league via Pro Football Focus, will certainly be felt. Last April, general manager Chris Grier used a second-round pick on University of Houston tackle Patrick Paul. He has some big shoes to fill, in more ways than one.