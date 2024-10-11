Duke continues to dominate recruitment game with twin commitments from Boozer family
Few programs in college basketball dominate the recruitment front like Duke. In fact, the Blue Devils occupy a tier of their own. Jon Scheyer does not have the concrete postseason success to match Mike Krzyzewski — he probably never will — but in terms of stacking the Duke roster with future NBA talent, he has picked up right where Coach K left off.
The Blue Devils claimed the No. 1 recruiting class for 2024, led by projected lottery picks Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach. In 2023, Duke was the No. 2 class with Jared McCain and Caleb Foster, among others. This is an ongoing trend and, with G League Ignite out of the picture, more top-end recruits are back in circulation at the college level. The Duke brand is special, and it tends to capture the attention of high-level prospects.
Now, and this will make a shocking amount of readers feel old, we have a few legacy recruits coming down the pipeline in Durham. Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer, ESPN's Nos. 2 and 17 recruits in 2025, are committed to Duke. If you recognize the last name, yes, these are the twin sons of former Duke and NBA star Carlos Boozer.
Duke lands Cam, Cayden Boozer in marquee recruitment heist
This was the expected outcome, but that should not overshadow the magnitude of this moment for Scheyer and the Duke program. Cam Boozer is one of the best prospects in recent memory. Put him in the 2025 draft, and he's hot on Cooper Flagg's heels for the No. 1 pick. That is the sort of talent we're dealing with — a headliner for what is expected to be a singularly robust 2026 prospect pool.
Cayden Boozer has less acclaim than his brother, but he's another potential first-round NBA talent who should translate beautifully to the college ranks. Duke immediately has two positions locked down for the 2025-26 campaign, with Cayden handling point guard duties while Cam slots into the power forward role.
At 6-foot-9, Cam Boozer offers an impressive blend of physicality, defensive versatility, and face-up creation. He very much fits the mold NBA teams are looking for at the top of draft boards, and he should be a walking mismatch in college. Duke has done an excellent job of developing frontcourt playmaking hubs of late, with Boozer boasting a few similarities to recent No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero.
Cayden has excellent positional size at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, combined with a smooth pull-up jumper and an impressively cerebral quality. He isn't the most explosive downhill athlete, but he mixes speeds well and fires some gorgeous dimes off a live dribble. Duke has forged more than its share of quality point guards, from Tyus and Tre Jones to recent first-round pick Jared McCain. The Blue Devils backcourt is something of a logjam right now with Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster, but that should clear up by the time Boozer arrives.
The Blue Devils now have a viable path to the No. 1 pick in back-to-back drafts, although Cam likely slots second on most boards behind A.J. Dybantsa. The latter has an offer from North Carolina, so we could be in for a special season for that rivalry.
Both Boozer twins had offers from Kentucky and Arkansas, among other D-1 powerhouses, but chose Duke in the end. It's a fitting extension of that family's basketball legacy.