Duke March Madness schedule: How to watch Blue Devils in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils had a legitimate argument after capturing the ACC Tournament crown to be the No. 1 overall seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Instead, that distinction went to Auburn and Duke ultimately had to settle for the second No. 1 seed and sitting atop of the East Region.

Without question, Duke came into March Madness as one of the favorites to cut down the nets as national champions in San Antonio, TX in a little over two weeks but, as college basketball fans know, it takes six wins to get there. So Blue Devils fans, in addition to waiting for any and all health updates on their superstar freshman, Flagg, after an injury in the ACC tourney, were waiting for Duke to take the floor for the first time as the First Round tipped off on Thursday.

But when does Duke play next? We have everything you need to know to be ready to watch the Blue Devils.

When does Duke play next?

Duke will take on No. 16 seed Mount St. Mary's in the First Round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 21 with tip time scheduled for 2:50 p.m. ET with the broadcast on CBS. The game will be played close to home for the Blue Devils in Raleigh, NC at the Lenovo Center. That tip time, as is the case with all March Madness games, is likely to be pushed back slightly as Duke-Mount St. Mary's will be the second game in the early window in Raleigh.

The Duke game will tip off roughly 30 minutes after the final buzzer of the preceding Baylor-Mississippi State matchup.

As for the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers, they took on American in the First Four on Wednesday night in Dayton. Led by a potent trio of Dola Adebayo (22 points, four rebounds), Jedy Cordilia (22 points, seven boards), and Dallas Hobbs (17 points, two assists), the Mountaineers pulled away for an 83-72 victory over the Eagles to set up this matchup with Duke.

Full Duke Blue Devils 2025 March Madness schedule

Opponent (Round) Date and Time TV Channel vs. 16 Mount St. Mary's (First Round) Friday, March 21 - 2:50 p.m. ET CBS vs. 8 Mississippi State/9 Baylor Winner (Second Round) Sunday, March 23 - TBD TBD TBD (Sweet 16) Thursday-Friday, March 27-28 - TBD TBD TBD (Elite Eight) Saturday-Sunday, March 29-30 - TBD TBD TBD (Final Four) Saturday, April 5 - TBD CBS TBD (National Championship) Monday, April 7 - TBD CBS

Playing Mount St. Mary's on Friday in a game in which Duke is heavily favored means that the next game thereafter for Scheyer's Blue Devils will be a Round of 32 showdown on Sunday with either Mississippi State or Duke. That game will also be played in Raleigh, which should be a big advantage for the ACC champs. Having said that, Mississippi State has been dangerous as any team in the SEC throughout the season and could be a tough matchup. Baylor, meanwhile, is talented, but has underperformed in the eyes of many college basketball fans this season.

Who are the likeliest Sweet 16, Elite Eight and Final Four matchups for Duke?

As mentioned and as Duke fans know, the Blue Devils are one of the national title favorites. As such, it's hard not to go into March Madness without thinking about what they could see even further down the line. Matchups against Caleb Love and Arizona or a feisty Oregon team loom in the Sweet 16 potentially while fast-paced Alabama or rock-steady Wisconsin could be waiting in the Elite Eight.

Even further down the line with more at stake in the Final Four, Duke, should they advance out of the East Region, would face the winner of the Midwest Region in San Antonio for the Final Four. The Houston Cougars are the favorites and the top seed in that region, which would ostenisbly make them the likeliest Final Four matchup for the Blue Devils. However, there are other potential threats such as the Tennessee Volunteers, blue blood Kentucky, Purdue, or even Clemson, the one team in the ACC to beat Duke this season, that could all be possible.