Duke puke jokes write themselves as Blue Devil blows chunks during Cooper Flagg drive
The Duke Blue Devils survived an upset bid from NC State on Monday night. You could argue an unexpected stoppage in play helped them do it. You could even say...Puke helped Duke.
The Wolfpack had cut the deficit to just one when Duke center Khaman Maluach vomited at the baseline right as Cooper Flagg was fouled on a drive.
The game was put on hold while trainers tended to Maluach and the mess was cleaned up. That gave social media plenty of time to react to the wild scenes at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
WARNING: Continuing from here guarantees you multiple views of the aforementioned vomit, plus call backs to past incidents of chunk blowing as well as cartoon renditions. If you're easily grossed out, beware.
Best social media reactions to the Duke puke
As gross as it was, it may have been more disturbing for rival fans fresh off their "Duke is puke" jokes to watch as Flagg and the Blue Devils closed out another victory. For Duke fans, it was certainly an unexpectedly welcome turn of events.
From the moment the contents of Maluach's stomach hit the floor to the final whistle, Duke outscored NC State 11-2. The Wolfpack couldn't buy a bucket as they tried to get one over on the Blue Devils.
Maybe it was the puke stoppage that put a stop to NC State's momentum. Or maybe it was just Flagg and his teammates turning it on in crunch time. Flagg finished with 28 points, 23 of which came in the second half. He added seven rebounds and three assists.
Maluach went back to the locker room and an update on his status or the cause of his sickness wasn't immediately available.
Duke may be glad to get a bad performance out of their system now, with a rivalry game against North Carolina coming up on Saturday.