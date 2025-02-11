Dusty May leaves Indiana fans a sliver of hope while downplaying Hoosiers rumors
By Lior Lampert
Dusty May and No. 20 Michigan marched into Bloomington with one objective: Beat Indiana.
The Wolverines did just that, defeating the Hoosiers 70-67, narrowly staving off an impressive second-half comeback effort from Indiana. However, May's connection to Michigan's Big Ten rival and their looming head coaching vacancy was an underlying theme of the game.
May is an Indiana alum who worked under legendary sideline chief Bob Knight from 1996 to 2000 as a student manager. His name has surfaced as a potential replacement following Mike Woodson's recent decision to step down as the Hoosiers men's basketball coach. He addressed the topic during the postgame press conference after Michigan's win at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, using an interesting choice of words.
Speaking with reporters, May affirmed he's more than content with his current situation at Michigan. Conversely, the Wolverines head coach also didn't necessarily shut down the idea of him heading to Indiana, leaving Hoosier Nation with a glimmer of hope.
Dusty May leaves Indiana fans a sliver of hope while downplaying Hoosiers rumors
When asked about the opening created by Woodson's imminent departure, May said: "I love being at Michigan. I love our team. We're fighting like crazy. That's it."
Nonetheless, May cited his ties to the Hoosiers. While voicing affection for the Wolverines, he described the University of Indiana as a bedrock.
"This place is my foundation," May stated regarding what Indiana means to him. " ... but I'm very, very happy at the University of Michigan. Came here to win a game, and mission accomplished."
Despite being elated at Michigan, May couldn't muster up a statement to quell concerns of Wolverines fans about him possibly leaving for Indiana.
"There's nothing I can say that's going to make this one way or the other," May declared. "I love being at Michigan."
Maybe something like: "No, I'm not going to take the Indiana job," would've sufficed? May certainly had a chance to bite the rumor at the nip, but he chose not to. Then, the Wolverines frontman insisted jettisoning for the Hoosiers gig "hasn't crossed [his] mind," though friends and family have admittedly nudged him about it.
2024-25 marks May's first season with the Wolverines. His impressive six-year tenure at Florida Atlantic, including an improbable Final Four run, yielded him an opportunity to succeed Juwan Howard at Michigan. He's becoming a hot commodity among high-major hoops programs, with Indiana ostensibly lurking in the shadows.
For whatever it's worth, May has a $5 million buyout, which complicates matters for Indiana (or anyone interested in prying him away from Michigan). Moreover, he'd have to return his roughly $1.5 million signing bonus to the school if an exit occurs before Apr. 1, 2025.