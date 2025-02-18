Dylan Cease trade seen as ‘unlikely' for Red Sox due to team’s desire to keep this player
By Austin Owens
After missing the postseason for the past three seasons, the Boston Red Sox have asserted themselves this offseason with October baseball on their minds. Their starting rotation was upgraded through the acquisitions of Walker Buehler and Garrett Crochet. Boston’s biggest move of course was signing infielder Alex Bregman to a massive short-term deal.
One would assume that with the transactions Craig Breslow has been able to pull off this winter, the Red Sox are ready to take their chances on the 2025 season. However, to be able to compete at a high level in the AL East, Boston will need all the help they can get. Rumors have been circulating that a trade to acquire starting pitcher Dylan Cease from the San Diego Padres could come to fruition but those rumors have since been shut down.
Dylan Cease trade unlikely for Red Sox because of one player
With the San Diego Padres quickly becoming a dreaded destination for players, a rebuild is in order. Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease seems like an ideal trade candidate for San Diego to move before he enters the free agent market at season’s end.
Many teams who are in need of starting pitching have reached out to the Padres about Cease but as you can imagine their asking price has been too high for a deal to take place. It sounds like for the Padres to trade Cease to Boston they would want one player in return that the Red Sox are not willing to part ways with.
The Padres allegedly have their eyes on 25-year-old outfielder Wilyer Abreu of the Red Sox. San Diego would consider sending Cease to Boston if they could get Abreu in return. However, according to Rob Bradford, the Red Sox have seen too much promise out of Abreu in the past couple seasons to let him go.
Abreu made his debut in 2023 and appeared in 23 games, hitting .316 over that span. He spent more time with the club last year where he finished sixth in AL Rookie of the Year voting and captured a Gold Glove award.
The Red Sox still may not be finished making moves before the start of the 2025 season but the likelihood that they are able to acquire another starting pitcher like Cease is very low if they are not willing to part ways with high-level prospects.