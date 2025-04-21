Dylan Larkin calls out Steve Yzerman over Red Wings' lackluster trade deadline

The Detroit Red Wings regressed in 2024-25, finishing with five less standings points than they did the previous season. That year they missed out on the final wild card berth via a tiebreaker with the Washington Capitals.

There were high expectations for Detroit after general manager Steve Yzerman brought in supposed roster upgrades like goalies Cam Talbot and Jack Campbell plus skaters Erik Gustafsson, Sheldon Dries, Tyler Motte and Vladimir Tarasenko. The team only earned 86 standings points in 82 games and were eliminated from playoff contention more than a week out from the end of the year.

Even when it was still in contention, Yzerman didn't make any big splash trades at the deadline to make one last push in the run up to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. On March 7, he acquired forward Craig Smith and goalie Petr Mrazek from the Chicago Blackhawks but they hardly saw meaningful action.

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin blasts GM Steve Yzerman for lack of trade deadline moves

Yzerman's decision-making process apparently didn't sit well with the players. Team captain Dylan Larkin lashed out at the front office in an end-of-season news conference on Monday.

It sounds like Dylan Larkin and the rest of Red Wings were discouraged by Steve Yzerman’s trade deadline this year. 👀 pic.twitter.com/8LltFTeDXQ — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) April 21, 2025

"We didn't do anything.... We didn't gain any momentum from the trade deadline," he said. "Guys were kind of down about it."

It's not like Detroit was in the running for a blockbuster acquisition like Mikko Rantanen but there were several players who stayed put after the deadline that Yzerman could've certainly used to deliver that momentum Larkin mentioned.

"It'd be nice to add something and bring a little bit of a spark on the ice and maybe a morale boost as well," he added.

The Pittsburgh Penguins' Rikard Rakell was available and general manager Kyle Dubas would've taken Yzerman's call. Whether any discussions actually occurred is unknown but that would've been solid move to improve Detroit's sputtering offense and boost morale.

It's unclear if Yzerman is on the hot seat in Detroit after six years in charge. In that time the team has not qualified for the playoffs and the fan base is only getting more antsy for improvement. If he's still around for the 2025-26 campaign, Yzerman will need to make some serious moves to get the team back into competitive shape.