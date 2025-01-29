Dylan Raiola takes Patrick Mahomes obsession to next level with locker room crashing
By John Buhler
Maybe it is a good idea to go to the same school for multiple years in a row? With sports becoming increasingly transactional, Dylan Raiola did not have a traditional high school experience. He played a four different high schools, including transferring from his native Phoenix to Greater Atlanta, only to then decommit from Georgia for his father's alma mater of Nebraska. Once again, who was that for?!
Raiola is immensely talented, but the more suped-up version of the greatest wanderer in professional sports history in Kevin Durant. While Durant might be making up as he goes along firmly on the back-nine of his career, Raiola is only concerned about two things in Lincoln: How can I look more like Patrick Mahomes and do you think he could become best friends with me? This guy has real issues...
I understand that Raiola is just a kid, but he is also old enough to vote, enlist in the military and make more money throwing a football than most of us will see in our entire lives. Honestly, it is not jealously at this point. It is concern. I want Dylan Raiola to be Dylan Raiola, not just some, young impressionable five-star cosplaying as the Patrick Mahomes you have at home every day and twice on NFL Sundays.
The fact he crashed the Kansas City Chiefs' locker room after they won the AFC is quite disturbing.
Also, his father Dominic Raiola starred for the Detroit Lions, who are also one of the best NFL teams...
The Patrick Mahomes you have at home Dylan Raiola needs a new hobby
Remember when J.D. McNugent of Subway University broke through the barricade at the LA Forum to give his idol Neil Diamond a hug in Saving Silverman? That did not work out so hot for him at all! Remember how cool Ethan was when he made a hair doll out of Angela's locks in Slackers? He is cool in a "I'm going to be shunned by all my friends and family if I am seen in public with you" sort of way.
What I am getting at is this is what friends, teammates, coaches, teachers and family are for. You do not need to be mean, but a little razzing does not bruise your character. Sometimes you think your sense of style is on point and you have all the answers to the universe in the back of your mind. I used to rock the wings outside of my fitted baseball cap that was held together with staples back in 2007...
Let's be real. No one is going to want to hang out with you, be your friend, date you, or even draft you if all you can talk about is Patrick Mahomes. There was a guy in my 11th grade Spanish class who only talked about 300 and The Departed every day for an entire semester. He ruined my desire to be bilingual, and I will never watch either of those movies in my life, not even for some epic Nebraska NIL.
How heartbroken is Raiola going to be when he finds out he is not going to be drafted by the Chiefs?