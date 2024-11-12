Each MLB team’s most important offseason decision
By Nick Villano
Detroit Tigers - Can they find a way out of Javy Baez?
The worst contract in baseball is that of Javy Baez. The former Chicago Cubs star signed a six-year deal worth $140 million in November 2021. He still has three more years on the deal and more money than we can get our heads around. Now, the Tigers had this magical run with this young roster and look to be on the cusp of something special. They found an ace in Tarik Skubal. Riley Greene might be a star. Parker Meadows is a very decent center fielder.
This seems like it should be a time for the Tigers to at least consider spending this offseaosn, but that Baez contract makes it incredibly hard to even consider it.
Is there any way out of this? It seems impossible, but teams in other sports find a way. Can the Tigers tie something of interest to Baez and ship him to the White Sox or Marlins? Is there a world where that works that way?
If the Tigers pull off a miracle and find a very helpful partner, they could really do damage this offseason. The AL Central might be in a place where the Tigers can stand above the pack. The Royals and Guardians will likely look into upgrading the roster. The Twins will look to move past this terrible season. If the Tigers can keep up, with young stars only getting better, they could build something special.