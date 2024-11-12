Each MLB team’s most important offseason decision
By Nick Villano
Houston Astros - Corner infielders
The Houston Astros were not the contender they were in years past. Is this the beginning of the end for this dynasty, or was it a blip on the radar? When looking at the Astros statistics, this is still a fantastic team. It’s too early to sell. They should be one of the favorites to come out of the American League next season, depending on how they treat this offseason. Their main priority has to be what’s happening at corner infield.
The biggest decision is probably what to do with impending free agent Alex Bregman. The most likely outcome is that he will head to the market and grab the bag somewhere else. Bregman is a good player, but Houston needs to be smart with its money moving forward.
At first base, the Astros tried to make Jose Abreu work, but boy was that a disaster. He didn’t even finish the year on the team, let alone in the starting lineup. Kyle Tucker took over, and he’s been just as good. But now Tucker has been in trade rumors over concerns of a possible extension ask. So, it leaves the Astros with major questions at both corner infield spots.
The first base position is rough in free agency. Maybe a quick fix like an Anthony Rizzo could work, but they might be in the same position they were in with Abreu last season. If they don’t sign Bregman, they might go with a youth movement and give Zach Dezenzo a shot, or they could sign someone like Yoan Moncada (it’s also a rough position beyond Bregman).