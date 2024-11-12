Each MLB team’s most important offseason decision
By Nick Villano
Kansas City Royals - Decide its contention attempt in 2025
Coming into last season, the Kansas City Royals were 150/1 to win the World Series. Only six teams had worse odds to lift the Commissioner’s Trophy, and none of them made the playoffs. The Royals were the biggest surprise in baseball, and they were led by MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr. The young players on the Royals hit a little early, and the veteran bets they made almost all worked.
All teams that make a surprising run to the playoffs with a young team have to make a decision in the offseason, but the Royals' decision seems unique in that they can return most of the team, and they will be high on the list for multiple free agents. Michael Lorenzen is their top free agent, but he was only on the Royals for a short period after a midseason trade. Other free agents include Paul Dejong, Yuli Gurriel, Tommy Pham, and Will Smith. It’s not exactly a list of stars.
Across the rumor mill, the Royals have been tied to Anthony Santander, Gleyber Torres, Teoscar Hernandez, Jurikson Profar, Clay Holmes, and Michael Conforto. With so many free agents on the Royals' proposed wishlist, and their run to the ALDS, some might assume they’d be ready to spend, and players would be ready to wear Royal Blue.
The Royals have the openings and the cashflow to make a huge splash this offseason. They have to decide what kind of team they want to be in 2025. Do they think now is the time to pull the trigger, or was last year just a blip on the radar and it’s still too early to go “all in?”