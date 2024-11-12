Each MLB team’s most important offseason decision
By Nick Villano
Miami Marlins - Find competitive contracts
This was finding the right manager, but the Miami Marlins just hired former Dodgers coach Clayton McCullough to be their manager. Skip Schumaker left somewhat surprisingly in a move after winning NL Manager of the Year in 2023. McCullough has big shoes to fill, but the Marlins don’t exactly come with major expectations.
The reason for those low expectations is the Marlins payroll. Miami is one of five teams that came into last season with a payroll under $100 million. They got rid of Kim Ng, the first female general manager in league history, who was building the foundation of a great team. She was getting the most out of this roster after a lengthy rebuild.
Then, it all went back to square one in 2024. We already mentioned the new manager they needed to hire this offseason. Then, they became the most prominent seller during the season, saying goodbye to Luis Arraez, Jazz Chisholm, Trevor Rogers, Josh Bell, Tanner Scott, and others throughout the season.
The Marlins have to spend to give someone at least a little bit. They don’t have to sign Juan Soto, but they need to at least give someone $20+ million per season, even if it's a two-year deal. This team deserves something after a tumultuous 12 months.