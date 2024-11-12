Each MLB team’s most important offseason decision
By Nick Villano
Atlanta Braves - Re-signing Max Fried
The Atlanta Braves were expected to be one of the best teams in baseball this season, but everyone got hurt. Some of their injuries are so bad, they will likely impact them in 2025. Superstar Ronald Acuna and Spencer Strider are both expected to miss Opening Day. Reliever Joe Jiménez could miss the entire season. It has the Braves in an interesting position.
However, most of those injured players will return, and the team should be stacked in 2025. Their lineup is still one of the best in baseball, and their pitching is in pretty good shape. However, there are some decisions they must make with the pitching, and the most important is what to do with Max Fried.
Chris Sale was phenomenal this past season, showing his previous White Sox form in a likely Cy Young campaign. He did suffer back spasms towards the end of his season, and it’s possible injuries start to really linger. We mentioned Strider missing some time, and they are losing Charlie Morton (we assume). It really puts pressure on these guys to play to their potential.
If the Braves re-sign Fried, he’s a great fallback option if Sale or Strider have a lost season. However, he’s not going to come cheap. It’s a big decision the Braves have to make if they want to keep their competition window open, especially with the Dodgers looking to bolster their corps.