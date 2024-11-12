Each MLB team’s most important offseason decision
By Nick Villano
Oakland Athletics - Will they confirm Vegas move?
Everything about this Athletics offseason is unique. For one, we don’t really know what to call them. Do we still call them the Oakland Athletics until they tell us otherwise? Are they the Sacramento Athletics? The A’s are stuck playing in the California capital for three years now, as a stadium deal hasn’t even been secured with Las Vegas, the A’s desired destination.
The Vegas move feels like a formality, but there have been so many bumps in this plan that there’s no guarantee at this point. Will it happen in 2028 when the current Sacramento deal expires? That would make sense, but that almost seems like an argument against it. Nothing about this has made any sense.
Nothing that happens with the roster, in management, or with the front office is even remotely important if the team can’t figure out its home. They need to build a fanbase and get Vegas excited for what’s to come. The hope is likely that some of the Raiders fans who migrated from Oakland to Vegas to watch the NFL will do the same for the Athletics, but that seems like a pipe dream. The NHL’s Golden Knights have been as exciting as any team in hockey, but they have a stadium right next to the Vegas Strip. Finding a spot for the stadium and confirming the Vegas move is the A’s most important “to-do” this offseason.