Each MLB team’s most important offseason decision
By Nick Villano
Philadelphia Phillies - Upgrading the outfield
As a true MLB contender, the Philadelphia Phillies could do a lot of things to upgrade the roster. They expect to be one of the best teams in the league. They are in the ultra-competitive National League, so there’s no room to sit on their hands this offseason. The Dodgers won the World Series and plan to upgrade at multiple positions. The Atlanta Braves will likely get multiple stars back, and they’ll like also make a few upgrades. Juan Soto could become a New York Mets star by Spring Training. The Padres and Giants want to get better and push the Dodgers to the brink. The Cubs could get better. We could go on…
This is all to say the Phillies need to do something pretty big. They could use another starting pitcher and a closer, but upgrading the outfield would be their best move.
Now, we’re not saying the Phillies go after Juan Soto or anyone like that, but upgrading the outfield will be a priority. Teoscar Hernandez feels like an interesting fit if he doesn’t return to Los Angeles. Anthony Santander feels like he’s a little out of reach. Max Kepler is another name to watch, as is Tommy Pham if the Phillies strike out on their top priorities.
There’s also the trade route, and if that’s the case, the Phillies will make one phone call first and foremost. The Phillies want Mike Trout to come home as bad as anyone. Trout grew up in South Jersey, which is basically just East Philadelphia. Trout has said he doesn’t want to be traded, but moving home could change his mind. It’s very much a hypothetical, but the timing hasn’t felt as right as it does right now.