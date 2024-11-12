Each MLB team’s most important offseason decision
By Nick Villano
San Francisco Giants - Do they go after a big fish?
The San Francisco Giants appear to be that team that’s always in the mix. They seem to have their name tied to huge players, but this offseason could be a special one for the Giants. They are seeing more than $100 million come off the payroll, not including future options being accepted. This is a team that’s going to have money to spend and spots on the roster to fill.
How big a fish do the Giants target? They, like every team in the league, could use Juan Soto. Would this be how they respond to the Dodgers signing Shohei Ohtani last season? There are few players better than Soto, and they almost never become available.
The Giants have a pretty poor roster overall, so they could use a few upgrades. Robbie Ray should come into the season healthy. They should be able to cut some of the fat and reset this lineup. There are limitless possibilities in San Francisco.
This is the team to watch this offseason. We expect them to be tied to everyone. They have money to spend, a clear motivation to spend, plenty of open spots to fill, and a team trying to move past a disappointing 2024.