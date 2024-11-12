Each MLB team’s most important offseason decision
By Nick Villano
Tampa Bay Rays - Are there more cost-cutting measures?
This is probably a rinse and repeat for the Tampa Bay Rays. Are the Rays going to sell again? Will they do so in a way that ends their competitive balance? It appears the Rays sold one too many last offseason, as even manager Kevin Cash couldn’t get a winner out of them.
Unlike other disappointing teams, the Rays didn’t have failures in the lineup or rotation. Their entire starting lineup had positive WAR. Only one player in the starting rotation had an ERA above 4.15. It wasn’t a disaster from an individual standpoint. However, it was a team that was thoroughly average in every way. Can a manager compete every year without any star players?
The Rays sold the farm at the deadline this past year, and they have to decide whether to keep selling or to build a foundation for winning again.
Many are talking as if a Yandy Diaz trade is likely this offseason. That wouldn’t be the only one. Brandon Lowe is a longtime Rays fan favorite, but Rays fans know not to get too attached to its stars. He could be on the move this offseason. Ace pitcher Zack Littell could be on the move, as well. Even Pete Fairbanks could be traded to bring in more assets. Between this selling spree and the one during the season, the Rays could be setting themselves up for future contention.