Each MLB team’s most important offseason decision
By Nick Villano
Toronto Blue Jays - Vlad Guerrero Jr.
The biggest “to-do” on the Toronto Blue Jays list is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He’s been a star north of the border since he joined the league in 2019. After a few slower seasons, Vlad exploded again last season, looking like his 2021 self that ended up second in MVP voting. Guerrero was able to put up one of the better first basemen seasons in the league, but it largely went unnoticed. The Blue Jays did not have a good season, as a lot went wrong around Guerrero.
Now, the Blue Jays have a decision to make. The first base position is incredibly weak around the league. Many teams are looking for an upgrade at the position, but they don’t have the right free agents to target. Once Christian Walker and Pete Alonso find their new (or existing) homes, teams have to decide whether they want to go with a player in the twilight of their career (like Paul Goldschmidt, Justin Turner, or Carlos Santana), or go for a flier.
This could give the Blue Jays leverage in trade talks this offseason. If they made Guerrero available, he would bring a haul of prospects to the Blue Jays. It could set them up for the future.
At the same time, it pretty much waves a white flag for 2025. Are the Blue Jays ready to do that, or do they think they can make a few savvy moves and compete? The American League is weak right now, and the AL East has never been more open. Yet, the Jays might decide it’s time to look towards the future.