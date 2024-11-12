Each MLB team’s most important offseason decision
By Nick Villano
Baltimore Orioles - Address Starting Rotation
The fact that the Baltimore Orioles let this Yankees team win the division really changes the outlook for the team’s offseason. If the Orioles win the AL East, things might be much different. Maybe they beat the Royals if they have an extra game and home-field advantage. They could very well beat the Cleveland Guardians in the next round, and then they could have been the team to get stomped in the World Series by a vastly superior Dodgers team.
However, the Orioles have to really figure out their direction. We assumed they would be one of the best in the league by now, but that hasn’t happened. They are fourth in team OPS but 14th in team ERA. It’s clear where the Orioles need to focus.
Corbin Burnes is a free agent, and most assume he is going to break the bank elsewhere. If he was returning to Baltimore, it likely would have happened already. After Burnes, they have Grayson Rodriguez, but he missed most of the season with injuries. They also have Zach Eflin, but after that it’s thin.
Many expect the Orioles to be one of the most active teams for a pitcher this offseason. We’ve seen them tied to Blake Snell, Garrett Crochet, Max Fried, and Walker Buehler. We could see the Orioles use the money they could have spent on Burnes and sign two different starting pitchers. Will that be enough to dethrone the Yankees?