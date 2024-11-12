Each MLB team’s most important offseason decision
By Nick Villano
Washington Nationals - Third base
The Washington Nationals are still pretty much in rebuilding mode for 2025. The top prospect in all of baseball, Dylan Crews, is expected to become a full-time starter this season. As of now, their expected nine-person lineup has one person over 30 years old, and Alex Call is barely over 30. Most of the lineup is under 25, barring a surprising offseason from the Nationals.
There’s not much happening for the Nats. Would they love an upgrade in starting pitching? Sure, but it just doesn’t seem like money well spent at this point. Could their lineup use a veteran? Of course, but we feel like it will be someone on the peripherals of free agency who is looking to focus on a new role as his career comes to an end.
We chose third base as a place to make an upgrade because of the opportunity. There aren’t many third basemen who are worth a look in free agency outside Alex Bregman. They took Jose Tena from the Cleveland Guardians last season, and he was fine. However, the Nationals can find serious value if they look at third basemen who can provide a serious impact.
The Nationals will likely be sellers at the trade deadline, and they can place their people in contending spots. With third base being so weak around the league, they could have a premium player when trades occur. This could continue to bolster their farm system and set themselves up for success in the future.