Each MLB team’s most important offseason decision
By Nick Villano
Boston Red Sox - Find an ace
Another AL East team that is looking to upgrade the rotation. The Boston Red Sox are a team that don't seem to keen on keeping up their competitive nature, but at some point, this team needs to fill crucial positions. Boston fans won't continue to accept this mediocrity, and they won't appreciate their continued trading of stars like Mookie Betts and Chris Sale. At some point, the Red Sox have to start buying.
Tanner Houck is the closest thing they have to an ace in house, but he's not an ace. He might be the top pitcher in the rotation, but that's it. Lucas Giolito could be good, but he missed all of last season. The Red Sox also placed a $21 million qualifying offer on Nick Pivetta, which shocked many. However, none of these players should be considered the Red Sox ace.
The Red Sox, instead, should shop for a top-of-the-rotation starter. We've mentioned some of the names that are available, but the Red Sox seem like the best fit for White Sox ace Garrett Crochet. They have a plethora of prospect capital, and most of them are hitters which is what Chicago is looking for.
The Red Sox have traded for a White Sox ace before, and it worked like gang busters. If Boston can make history repeat itself, it could get them right back in the AL East conversation.