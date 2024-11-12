Each MLB team’s most important offseason decision
By Nick Villano
Chicago Cubs - Upgrading the bullpen
We’re going to be direct. Bullpens aren’t what they used to be. Even going back to just 2018, the San Francisco Giants led that season with 30 blown saves and Sergio Romo led with nine himself. This season, the White Sox led the league with 36 (and the Red Sox also had more than the Giants did back then), and Clay Holmes led the league with 12 blown saves. So, it’s likely that many teams on this list could use bullpen help, but it’s glaringly obvious for the Cubs.
While the Cubs are sixth in the league with 26 blown saves, they are much higher in percentage of saves blown, since they only had 64 save opportunities. They converted just 59% of their save opportunities. A lot of this came early in the season, but it’s hard to argue the Cubs bullpen was good.
Team president Jed Hoyer has played it safe with the Cubs in the past, and he’s been especially safe when it comes to the bullpen. He didn’t do enough to upgrade it this season, and now they are probably going to take the “volume” approach to bullpen upgrades.
One interesting name is the aforementioned Clay Holmes. It seems like the exact type of player Hoyer would target. He was a first-half All-Star who went in the tank down the stretch and blew his value up. He could be a cheap option for the Cubs who works his way up to becoming a future closer again.