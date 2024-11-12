Each MLB team’s most important offseason decision
By Nick Villano
Chicago White Sox - Get the most for Garrett Crockett
The Chicago White Sox had the season nobody ever wants to see. They literally booed a win because it avoided a record for losses in a season. The fans wanted history, no matter how infamous it was. This team needs to completely reset after hitting rock bottom. Chicago will be a clear seller this offseason, and next year won’t be great. They hired Will Venable to be the next manager, and he’s hoping to build a decent staff around him. That is one of the top priorities for the Sox, but they have bigger fish to fry.
The trades the White Sox make this offseason could set themselves up for a decade. The two biggest pieces are pitcher Garrett Crochet and center fielder Luis Robert Jr. The return for everyone on the team should be their highest priority, but Crochet should be at the top of the list.
If the White Sox could get a player like Roman Anthony from the Red Sox or Coby Mayo from the Orioles, it might make these terrible seasons worth it. They could also target Walker Jenkins on the Twins, but that seems much less likely. Still, the Twins are trying to forget how bad this season ended, and making a move for a starter could be on the team’s mind.
There are some other interesting players that could be traded, like Chris Flexen, but the real returns will come from Robert and Crochet. It’s literally trading anything good from this team, so we expect some money spent on free agency just to fill out the roster.