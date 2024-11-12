Each MLB team’s most important offseason decision
By Nick Villano
Cleveland Guardians - Get pitchers who last
It was almost a joke when we talk about the run of Cleveland Guardians starting pitching and its inability to go deep in games. With how good its bullpen was, possibly the best in baseball, it never really became a problem. That is until they faced the New York Yankees in the ALCS. It was clear the Yankees had a beat on their bullpen, and the power hitters in that lineup overwhelmed the Guardians.
No Guardians starter broke 175 innings last season. Tanner Bibee came the closest with 173 in 31 starts, but that’s still just averaging around 5 ½ innings per start. That’s really low for an ace starter. We understand it’s a different world for starting pitching, but starters should at least get you to the sixth or seventh inning in some starts. Ben Lively averaged 5.2 innings per start, and Carlos Carrasco and Logan Allen were both below five innings per start.
If the Guardians are able to get one starter who averages an extra inning, pushing the rest of the rotation down, it would do so much to help this bullpen. They need the best out of this bullpen come October and November.
Leaning on a bullpen is certainly a strategy, but if the Guardians think they are legitimate World Series contenders, they need a trusted starter who can take the ball and shut down opponents.