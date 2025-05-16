Eagles 2025 schedule reveals a clear path to double-digit wins

This week the NFL released the 2025 schedule, which is cool because now we have something to look at, obsess over, trivialize, and argue about for the next four months … unfortunately, that also means that we have an exact date when we’ll be forced to move on from the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2024 season. It’s not fair.

That being said, it’s also a chance for the Eagles to continue their dominance as the bullies of the NFL. I’m breaking the season into thirds, and predicting the Eagles win and loss record with 100 percent accuracy.

Weeks 1 through 6:

The Eagles start their season off with a home game against the Dallas Cowboys. From a coolness standpoint, this game is perfect: Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott have only played each other in three out of a potential ten games, and the only way to make sure they do get to play each other is to make it the first game.

On top of that, when the Eagles win, it’ll crush Cowboys fans… for about a week, until they beat the brakes off the Giants in Week 2, and then they act like they’re world beaters.

The second game is in Kansas City. It’s kind of surprising that the schedule makers decided to throw the ‘Super Bowl Rematch’ this early in the season, but it’s fine. In the past 15 seasons (going back to 2010), teams that play in the season opener have a 22-7 record in Week 2; that’s a win rate of 76%.

This might be a little different because the Chiefs are playing in Brazil on the first Friday, but the Eagles will still have a decent rest advantage because they don’t have to travel until the end of the week. The Eagles will win, take advantage of their schedule, and have a leg up on the other teams in the NFC East who also have to play the Chiefs.

Week 3 is back at home against the Rams. It’s going to be important to see what the Rams' offense looks like in the first two weeks of the season with their newly acquired 32-year-old Davante Adams.

One big break the Eagles get for this game is that the Rams are going to be traveling across the country and playing at 1 pm Eastern. That’s going to feel like 10 am for them. The Eagles win this one, too.

Week 4 is in Tampa Bay. They put this game at 1 pm, so it’s going to be super hot. Then you mix that with Todd Bowles being Jalen Hurts’ kryptonite… that’s a combination for the Eagles to have their first loss of the season.

Week 5 is a tricky one. Lately, there’s an AFC team that seems like it’s going to be a powerhouse and potentially challenge the Chiefs for the top spot in that conference, only to be an absolute disappointment and end up losing in the wild-card round of the playoffs. It was the Texans last year, the Dolphins the year before that, and the Chargers the year before that.

It seems like that could be the Broncos this season… or maybe all of the resources that they dumped into the defense will pay off, and Bo Nix takes another step forward, and they become the powerhouse they want to be.

Since this game is at home and the last time Vic Fangio had a revenge game against the Broncos, his defense held their offense to 13 points, this one should be an Eagles win.

Week 6 is a Thursday night game against the Giants, and it’s in New York. Eagles win, but because it’s a Thursday game, it ends up being more uncomfortable than you would think. That means the Eagles finish the first third of the season with a 5-1 record. It’s cool that their obligatory Thursday night game is against a bad team.

Week Team Record 1 vs. Dallas 1-0 2 @ Chiefs 2-0 3 vs. Rams 3-0 4 @ Buccaneers 3-1 5 vs. Broncos 4-1 6 @ Giants 5-1

Weeks 7 through 12:

These six weeks are set up fairly nicely for the Eagles. It starts with a tough game, then there’s another easy game, a bye week, and then some more games against the NFC North, and the last game in Dallas.

Week 7 is in Minnesota. The problem here is that the Vikings are going to be coming off a two-week trip to Europe and a bye week. Not only are they going to be well-rested, but that’s going to be one hell of a homecoming (depending on how well they do in Weeks 4 and 5). To be fair, the Eagles are also going to be coming off of a mini bye week, so it’s not the worst thing in the world, but it’s still not great.

We haven’t seen J.J. McCarthy operate an NFL offense yet, so it’s hard to say whether or not he’s going to be good. Last year, the Vikings were pretty good, and that was with Sam Darnold. If McCarthy is anywhere close to as good as Darnold (which seems incredibly doable), then the Vikings will probably still be good.

It feels like the Eagles should win this, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they didn’t. I’m going to do what I’ve done my entire life and keep my expectations remarkably low; that way, I can never be disappointed. The Eagles lose this game.

Week 8 is home against the Giants. Eagles win, and the Eagles go into their perfectly placed Week 9 bye on a good note.

Week 10 is in Green Bay. Nick Sirianni is undefeated after the bye, and he’s going to keep that streak rolling. Eagles win, and they run the Brotherly Shove 10 times in the game just to spite the franchise that’s trying to get it banned.

Week 11 is the game that never happened last season; it’s the one against Detroit. It’s a Sunday night game, and there’s about a 100% chance this is going to be a Kelly Green game.

This one is pretty well timed because the Lions have a new offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator. This late in the season, we’ll know what their whole schtick is. On top of that, Jared Goff is an indoor cat.

That being said, the Lions are a good football team… I just don’t think that will matter. This will be the Eagles' first (and only) true Sunday night football game, and when there’s that much juice in the stadium, the Eagles will win and set themselves apart from every other team in the NFC.

Week 12 is a tough one because it’s the Eagles going to Dallas after a war with Detroit. The Eagles swept the Cowboys last year, and unfortunately, they’ll come down to Earth a little bit here. They’ll split the series with Dallas. Luckily, the Cowboys will lose their next five games after this (Chiefs, Lions, Vikings, Chargers, Commanders).

The Eagles finish the middle third of the season with a 3-2 record, which brings their overall record to 8-3.

Week Team Record 7 @ Vikings 0-1 8 vs. Giants 1-1 9 Bye 1-1 10 @ Packers 2-1 11 vs. Lions 3-1 12 @ Cowboys 3-2

Weeks 13 through 18:

This is going to be the Eagles' toughest stretch of the season, even though there are two duds mixed in: Bears, Chargers, Raiders, Commanders, Bills, Commanders.

The Eagles play on Black Friday this year, and it happens in Week 13. There have only been two Black Friday games so far, and both of them have been weird. In 2023, the Dolphins had a 99-yard pick-six as the clock expired going into halftime, and in 2024, Aiden O’Connell fumbled on the Chiefs’ 30-ish yard line with 15 seconds left, and the Raiders lost 19-17.

Typically, the bad team is the one that’s making those mistakes, and the Bears are certainly a worse team than the Eagles. Hopefully, that’s the case here and the Eagles win.

The Eagles are going to Los Angeles in Week 14. Before the schedule dropped, this road trip seemed like it could be pretty daunting. Luckily, this game is on Monday night, and the Eagles are playing on Friday the week before. That means they’ll have plenty of time to recover and travel across the country.

Since they don’t have to deal with the regular-sized week and a 2,000+ mile plane ride thrown in the middle, the Eagles win this game… But Chase Daniel and all the football nerds will still say that Justin Herbert is a top-five quarterback.

In Week 15, the Eagles have to make that plane ride on a short week, and then they get to play Pete Carroll’s Raiders. The Eagles are on an eight-game losing streak to Carroll, and that streak is going to continue. The Eagles lose this game, and it’s going to be unbelievably frustrating.

The Eagles play the Commanders for the first time in Week 16. They’ll end up splitting games with Washington this season, fortunately, they’re going to win this game. Washington has one of the oldest rosters in the NFL, and by this point in the season, that age is going to show. The Eagles win and clinch the NFC East, breaking the 20-year curse of no back-to-back divisional champions.

There are good times to go to Buffalo and there are bad times to go to Buffalo. A bad time to go to Buffalo is at the end of December. The Eagles are going to Buffalo in Week 17, which is at the end of December.

The Bills are going to be coming home after playing two away games, and they’re going to be in contention for the top seed in the AFC. That stadium is going to be rocking, and it’s going to be a mega-hostile environment. It’s going to be very uncomfortable — both physically and mentally — and the Eagles lose.

The season finale is a home game against the Commanders. It stinks because if these games were earlier in the season, they could be some pretty good games. Unfortunately, since this is a Week 18 game, both the Eagles and the Commanders are going to be resting their starters for most of, if not the entire game. Tanner McKee will play so well that the Eagles have no choice but to trade him in the offseason for a second-round pick. The Eagles win and go into the playoffs on the right foot.

Week Team Record 13 vs. Bears 1-0 14 @ Chargers 2-0 15 vs. Raiders 2-1 16 @ Commanders 3-1 17 @ Bills 3-2 18 vs. Commanders 4-2

For the final stretch of the season, the Eagles have a record of 4-2. That means their overall record will be 12-5. It’s one of the toughest overall schedules a team can ever have, but the way that everything plays out makes it considerably easier for them. They’ll go into the playoffs as either the first seed or the second seed and set themselves up for another Super Bowl run. Go Birds.