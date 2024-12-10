Eagles’ Brandon Graham drops alarming quote on fractured Jalen Hurts-A.J. Brown relationship
By Quinn Everts
Maybe drama just follows Philadelphia sports teams — because the Eagles are currently 11-2 and winners of nine straight games, but fans still don't seem fully satisfied with the state of the team — specifically with the lack of touches wide receiver AJ Brown is getting.
Linebacker Brandon Graham addressed this, speaking on the relationship between Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts by saying, "I know 1 is trying and 11 could be better with how he responds to things. They were friends, but things have changed. I understand that because life happens."
Graham then followed up this comment by telling ESPN, "I made a mistake and I assumed that it was something that it wasn't. I just want to win so bad that I don't just want to use the media when we need to talk about something and we can fix the problem ourselves. I didn't add to it in a good light, so that's my bad."
Much ado about nothing in Philly?
Eagles fans and media are begging for more touches for AJ Brown. It's true that he's averaging fewer catches per game this year (4.8) than he did in his first two seasons with the Eagles. His role has diminished, but that doesn't mean he's not having an impact.
You'd think the dropoff was massive the way Eagles fans are up in arms. It hasn't been. Green is averaging fewer catches, but his yards per game is barely down (83.6 from 85.6 last season) and his success rate, catch percentage, yards per target and yards per reception are all up from last year.
He's seeing fewer targets, it's true — adding potential MVP running back Saquon Barkley is bound to change an offensive strategy a little bit — but the idea that he's been neglected in this offense is missing some context.
A player watching their role shrink in an offense can't feel good, but the Eagles are legitimate Super Bowl contenders, and if this team wants to bring it home for the first time since 2018, there needs to be buy-in from all sides.