Eagles are now left with an impossible Saquon Barkley decision for Week 18
By Austen Bundy
The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) clinched the NFC East division crown on Sunday after downing the Dallas Cowboys 41-7 at home. They're safely in the playoffs and locked into the No. 2 seed, so there's nothing to play for in Week 18 against the New York Giants.
Well, almost nothing to play for. As fans well know, running back Saquon Barkley is just 101 yards from breaking Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson's all-time single-season rushing record (2,105 yards). And there will be storylines galore if he does so at his old home in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
So, Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni has a difficult decision to make — or let Barkley ultimately choose. Should Barkley play in Week 18 and attempt to get the record, or should he be rested to avoid a potentially catastrophic injury that could derail the team's playoff and Super Bowl hopes?
The Eagles have to choose between Saquon Barkley making history or a healthy roster in Week 18
The odds of Barkley getting hurt against a bad New York defense aren't high but they still exist. That's something Sirianni has to consider when building a game plan for Week 18.
He's already without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who suffered a concussion early in Week 16 against the Washington Commanders. It's still not clear where he is in the league's protocol but it's unlikely he plays against New York.
Sirianni may prioritize getting the starters healthy and rested to take on a likely tough wild card team. But that's not stopping Barkley's teammates from wanting him to get the record on Sunday.
Offensive tackle and team captain Jordan Mailata told reporters Monday he'll "push for" Barkley to break the record against the Giants.
"It's an opportunity to make history," he said. "Coach [Siranni] hasn't really said anything yet [about New York.]"
Whatever Sirianni decides, it'll have a huge impact on Barkley's career. It's not unrealistic to think the star rusher and former Giant will have a big say in what he does. But let's all be honest, it would be one heck of story to have him get back at his ex one last time by breaking a long sought-after record.