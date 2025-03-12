Following the Baltimore Ravens' acquisition of veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, only one team has yet to sign an external free agent: the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brenden Deeg of theScore notes that the Eagles are the only club in the NFL that hasn't made an outside roster addition. However, he also believes Philadelphia's inactivity isn't necessarily a "bad thing." And as the reigning Super Bowl champions, there is some validity to the idea that less could be more for the Birds.

Nonetheless, Eagles executive vice president/general manager Howie Roseman and the front office (mostly) squandered an opportunity to make upgrades during the league's legal tampering period.

Eagles are so busy celebrating Super Bowl LIX win they forgot about free agency

Philadelphia's brain trust has ostensibly been basking in the sun of their glory for a little too long. The unofficial start of free agency is usually when high-profile players come off the board. While the well hasn't run completely dry, the Eagles missed out on the A-tier talents, plus a large chunk of B-tier options.

Defending a crown isn't easy, as the Eagles showed the Kansas City Chiefs this past season. Not only has Philly not brought in any newcomers as of this writing, but they've lost several key pieces from their dominant title run. Yet, Roseman and Co. have shown no problem exercising patience and watching contributors leave for nothing.

For whatever it's worth, the Eagles crossed off one of (if not the) top items on their offseason to-do list: Retaining All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun. They also rewarded superstar running back Saquon Barkley with a record-setting contract extension exceeding $21 million annually after a historic 2024 campaign. So, it hasn't been a total loss, but the Philadelphia faithful probably would've liked to see Roseman make even a marginal move.

But beggars can't be choosers. Some franchises don't even have the privilege of reaching the Big Game, let alone sniffing the playoffs. The Eagles have represented the NFC on football's grandest stage thrice since 2017, winning twice. Through it all, Roseman has been at the forefront of Philly's success.

With that in mind, Eagles fans needn't worry. Roseman has more than earned the benefit of the doubt and presumably has an alternative plan rather than scouring the open market.